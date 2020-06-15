Domestic gold futures plunged by 1.08 percent on Monday, 15 June, tracking global rates, as the country slowly eased restriction in a phased manner under ‘Unlock 1.0’.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 46,824 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have also fell by 1.32 percent to Rs 47,060 per kg today.Gold prices last week jumped 2.6 percent, which was recorded as the best week for the yellow-metal commodity since 10 April. However, the prices plunged today after fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 virus in Beijing halted traders.According to a NDTV report, even though the US dollar is trading high, the Chinese economy is still struggling to get back on tack. The industrial output of the country has also expanded marginally in May.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More22-Carat (22K) Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreLast 10 Days Gold Price in India We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.