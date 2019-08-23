FM Briefs on Infra Projects Worth Rs 102 L Crore in Next 5 Years

Banking services remained affected in Mumbai on Tuesday, 22 October, as employees of state-run banks went on a nation-wide one day strike to protest against the government's mega-merger plan, according to PTI.

In August, the government announced a plan to merge ten public sector lenders into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized banks.

"Already the government has effected the merger of associate banks with SBI and Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, and in this process around three thousand bank branches have been closed. If this (of 10 banks) merger takes place may be another two thousand bank branches will be closed," All India Banks Employees Association (AIBEA) said.

The union said the government is merging banks to serve the interests of big businesses who have looted these banks in the form of non-payment of loans.