Genuine Reasons for Which You Should Sell Your Mutual Funds

Equity mutual fund investors are heading for the exit in terms of their holdings as the COVID-19 impact takes its toll. There are many reasons behind selling your existing holdings but this can prove to be an action that can set you back on your-long term planning.

Equity mutual funds usually have a long-term role in the portfolio of generating wealth over several years. This is why they are used for goals that require a large accumulation and has quite some time till its achievement.

Selling such funds in haste can be counter-productive so here are some genuine reasons for which you can sell them.