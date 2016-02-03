From IMF to RBI, Meet Raghuram Rajan, on His 58th Birthday

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan turns 58 on Wednesday. More than eight years ago, on 5 September 2013, Rajan took over the reins from D Subbarao, becoming India’s youngest central bank governor after Manmohan Singh.

With Rajan’s background as a former International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist and a professor of finance at the University of Chicago, his appointment as the RBI governor was celebrated by Indian and international financial markets.