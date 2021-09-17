ADVERTISEMENT
Concessional GST Rates on COVID Drugs to Continue Till 31 Dec: FM Sitharaman
The GST Council met on Friday to take decisions on issues related to duty revision.
Following the meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow on Friday, 17 September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced:
"The concessional GST rates on coronavirus-related medicines have been extended till 31 December 2021."Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
These concessional rates were previously valid till 30 September.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
