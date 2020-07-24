Flipkart Acquires Walmart India, Launches Wholesale Business Site

E-commerce platform Flipkart on Thursday, 23 July, announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Walmart India to leverage the strong wholesale capabilities of the company as it launched Flipkart Wholesale, a new digital marketplace designed to help transform the kirana retail ecosystem in the country.

Flipkart Wholesale will launch its operations in August 2020 and will pilot services for the grocery and fashion categories. It will be headed by Adarsh Menon, a veteran at Flipkart.