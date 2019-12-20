Fitch Cuts India GDP Growth Forecast to 4.6% in FY20

Fitch Ratings on Friday, 20 December, cut its growth forecast for India to 4.6 percent for the 2019-20 fiscal from the previous estimation of 5.6 percent after factoring in significant deceleration in past few quarters due to credit squeeze and deterioration in business and consumer confidence.

It reaffirmed India’s rating at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook saying the rating balances a still strong medium-term growth outlook compared with similar category peers and relative external resilience stemming from solid foreign-reserve buffers against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors, including governance indicators and GDP per capita.