Expect Fresh Round of Economic Stimulus: Finance Min Official

Bajaj's statement comes just over a week after he said that the Centre is open for further measures to boost the economy.

Last month, the Finance Minister had also said that the Centre has not closed the option for another stimulus package.

In May, the government came up with the much talked-about Rs 20 lakh crore 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' economic package. Both the rounds of stimulus so far have received more flak than appreciation from the industry and experts, as many are of the opinion that they are inadequate, more so in terms of boosting demand.