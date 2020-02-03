Won’t Repeat Mistakes of Previous Regime & Splurge: FM Sitharaman

Two days after unveiling the Union Budget in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, 3 February, said the BJP-led government "shall not repeat mistakes of the previous regime, of the splurging that happened."

"The money being spent now is for asset creation; such assets that can give greater connectivity to places from where produces reach markets," she said, speaking at the National Executive Committee meet of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Delhi.

On disinvestment, Sitharaman said that the proceeds from high disinvestment targets will help in economic activity, with the money received to be spent on infrastructure activities.