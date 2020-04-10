COVID-19: 496 Layoffs in Bengaluru’s IT, ITeS Companies, Says CITU

Bengaluru, a hub for IT and ITES companies, is currently witnessing layoffs of techies and people working in the private sector. With the lockdown in place, several companies have already started firing people; in a letter to the Union Labour Ministry, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has said that at least 496 people working in Bengaluru’s IT and ITES sectors have already lost their jobs.

CITU’s General Secretary Tapan Sen on Tuesday wrote to the Union Ministry of Labour, asking him to take action against employers who were not complying with the Union government’s advisory to not fire employees or give them pay cuts.