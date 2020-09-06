Andhra Best at ‘Ease of Doing Business’, UP Jumps 10 Spots to No 2

The Centre on Saturday, 5 September conferred Andra Pradesh as the best performing state in terms of implementing business reforms. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the ranking of states on the basis of implementing the 'State business reforms action plan'.

The 'State Business Reform Action Plan 2019' is aimed at improving business environment by streamlining regulatory structures and simplifying procedures, digitisation of information and easing the compliance burden. It aspires to create creating an investor-friendly business climate by cutting down red tape.