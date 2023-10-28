Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Date, Time, Significance Of Special Trading Session

Diwali is an auspicious festival in India and people who are into trading consider Diwali as one of the important days for trading, may be because it is considered as a day of Goddess Laxmi. Keeping this in mind, the leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE has decided to host a one hour special Muhurat trading on November 12. The session will begin at 6 PM and end at 7:15 PM, which includes a 15-minute pre-market session.
These sessions will mark the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, also known as Samvat. It is believed that conducting trading during the auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth to the stakeholders. Trades executed during the Muhurat trading session are settled on the same day.
Diwali is an auspicious occasion to commence any new venture as per the market analysts and they believe that investors can reap benefits from trading during this session throughout the year.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Date and Time
The Diwali Muhurat Trading for the new Samvat will be hosted by NSE and BSE on 12 November 2023, from 6 PM to 7:15 PM which also includes the 15 minutes of pre-market session.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Significance
During Diwali, the exchanges are open only for one hour where traders will be able to punch in token trades to mark the start of the new year. Also, the trades executed on the special trading day will be settled on the same day. As per the reports, there is a 15-minute pre-opening and closing sessions and to settle all the trades.
The Muhurat Trading holds an important significance for the Investors since they believe that buying stocks at this time will bring them wealth and good luck throughout the year. On Diwali, the stock traders start new settlement accounts. The markets are shut for regular trading but are opened for an hour.
Data suggests that investors have had positive experiences and the BSE Sensex closed higher in seven out of the last 10 such special sessions. During the last two Mahurat Trading sessions, the stock markets have closed in the green on the Muhurat trading day. The Muhurat Trading is considered as an opportunity to begin the investment journey on an auspicious note and add new stocks to the portfolios. Investors also try to increase their holdings in existing stocks.
