Delhi HC Dismisses Future Group's Plea to End Arbitration With Amazon

Citing the CCI order, the Future Group argued the agreement which provided for the arbitration proceedings itself is rendered invalid and as such, the ongoing proceedings, too, would be irrelevant. Amazon opposed it, saying that arbitration and the underlying contract are independent of each other, and also cited legal options, such as appeals, available against the CCI order.

The CCI said that Amazon ought to have notified the combination and Future Retail (FRL) shareholding agreement for the purpose of acquisition of strategic rights over FRL through FCPL shareholders' agreement (SHA), and commercial agreements between Amazon and Future groups, for the purpose of establishing strategic alignment and partnership between Amazon Group and FRL as well as have a 'foot-in-the-door' in the India retail sector.

The CCI's order further added that given that the combination is between players who are known in the online marketplace and offline retailing, and they have contemplated strategic alignment between their businesses, the Commission considers it necessary to examine the combination afresh based on a notice to be given with true, correct and complete information, as required therein.

In 2020, Amazon invoked arbitration after Future Retail announced its asset sale deal with Reliance Industries Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Retail.