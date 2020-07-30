Delhi Diesel Price Reduces by Rs 8.36 per litre as Govt Cuts VAT

In a major relief to fuel consumers in the capital, the Delhi government on Thursday, 30 July reduced VAT on diesel from 30 percent to 16.75 percent per litre making the transport fuel cheaper by Rs 8.36 per litre.

With this, pump price of diesel will now come down to Rs 73.64 a litre from the existing level of Rs 81.94 -Rs 82.

Petrol will continue to be priced at Rs 80.43 a litre as there is no change in state taxes on it. The price change would be reflected from Friday when retail prices are revised by oil marketing companies.

Briefing about the decision of the Delhi Cabinet in a Press Conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We were receiving demands from many sectors in Delhi to reduce the VAT on diesel. This cut will strengthen the economy in Delhi."