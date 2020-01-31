Opening Bell: Sensex Up 0.3% at 41,044, Nifty at 12,074

Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Friday, 31 January.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3 percent to 41,044 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.31 percent to 12,074. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.38 percent.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 957 stocks advanced and 409 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)