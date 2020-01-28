Markets Open Higher: Sensex up 0.18% at 41,232, Nifty at 12,133

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday, 28 January.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 percent to 41,232.63 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.12 percent to 12,133.50. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.2 percent.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers, BloombergQuint reported. About 910 stocks advanced and 464 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.