Markets Open Higher: Sensex up 0.18% at 41,232, Nifty at 12,133
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Tuesday, 28 January.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18 percent to 41,232.63 and the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.12 percent to 12,133.50. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.2 percent.
The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers, BloombergQuint reported. About 910 stocks advanced and 464 shares declined on National Stock Exchange.
Loading...
Ten out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded higher, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index’s 0.45 percent gain. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty Media Index was the top sectoral loser, down 0.3 percent, according to the publication.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )