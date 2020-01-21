Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 12,200, Sensex Down 200 Points

The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 898 stocks declined and 529 shares advanced on the National Stock Exchange.

Nine out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Realty Index’s 0.7 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Media Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.63 percent.