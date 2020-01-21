Opening Bell: Nifty Opens Below 12,200, Sensex Down 200 Points
The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday, 21 January, extending declines for the second consecutive trading session.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5 percent to 41,311 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.5 percent to 12,165. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.42 percent, according to BloombergQuint.
The market breadth was tilted in favour of sellers. About 898 stocks declined and 529 shares advanced on the National Stock Exchange.
Nine out of 11 sectoral gauges compiled by NSE traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Realty Index’s 0.7 percent fall. On the flipside, the NSE Nifty Media Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.63 percent.
The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar on Tuesday. The home currency depreciated as much as 0.11 percent to 71.8 against the greenback.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
