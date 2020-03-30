Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 1,106 Pts to 28,708.83; Nifty at 8,389

Sensex on Monday, 30 March, tanked 1,106.76 points to 28,708.83 in opening session, while Nifty slumped 270.95 points to 8,389.30, as the nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic entered the sixth day.

According to BloombergQuint, all sectoral indices opened with losses with the Nifty Bank, Nifty Media, Metal and PSU Banking index falling over 3 percent. Nifty IT and FMCG opened with cuts of nearly 2 percent.

Market breadth was adverse with 1,055 stocks opening with losses while 356 stocks gained in opening trade.