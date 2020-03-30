Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 1,106 Pts to 28,708.83; Nifty at 8,389
People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India’s benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai.&nbsp;
People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India’s benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

Opening Bell: Sensex Tanks 1,106 Pts to 28,708.83; Nifty at 8,389

The Quint
Business

Sensex on Monday, 30 March, tanked 1,106.76 points to 28,708.83 in opening session, while Nifty slumped 270.95 points to 8,389.30, as the nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic entered the sixth day.

According to BloombergQuint, all sectoral indices opened with losses with the Nifty Bank, Nifty Media, Metal and PSU Banking index falling over 3 percent. Nifty IT and FMCG opened with cuts of nearly 2 percent.

Market breadth was adverse with 1,055 stocks opening with losses while 356 stocks gained in opening trade.

(With inputs from PTI and BloomberQuint)

Follow our Business section for more stories.

    Loading...