RBI Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds
Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo: iStock)

RBI Announces Rs 50,000 Crore Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds

PTI
Business

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday, 27 April announced a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual fund, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes.

In a statement, the central bank said heightened volatility in capital markets in reaction to COVID-19 has imposed liquidity strains on mutual funds (MFs), which have intensified in the wake of redemption pressures related to closure of some debt MFs and potential contagious effects therefrom.

The stress is, however, confined to the high-risk debt MF segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid, it said.

“With a view to easing liquidity pressures on MFs, it has been decided to open a special liquidity facility for mutual funds of Rs 50,000 crore,” it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also stressed it remains vigilant and will take whatever steps are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and preserve financial stability.

Also Read : RBI Announces TLTRO 2.0, Reverse Repo Rate Cut: Key Highlights

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Business section for more stories.

    Loading...