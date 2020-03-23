COVID-19: With Planes Grounded, IndiGo, GoAir Pilots Take Pay-cut

Reacting to the ban on domestic flights, aviation expert Jindendra Bhargava said that although airlines, like many other industries, will suffer, the larger point here is to break the chain of transmission.

“No lockdown can be successful if flights are operational. We can’t overlook the major objective, which is containing the coronavirus,” he said.

But expecting airlines to pay full salaries is not advisable as it will only burden its already strained finances. However, he added that “the government and the airlines must come together to ensure that employees have enough to sustain themselves.”

He further added that the government must ensure that airlines deposit provident funds of employees and that there should absolutely be no compromise on it.