Costlier Solar Power a Fallout of India-China Border Clash

In early July 2020, Raj Kumar Singh, India’s minister of power, said that state-owned companies would no longer import solar energy equipment from China. Plus, a mix of tariff and non-tariff barriers are being planned to discourage imports from China by other firms.

This came just days after a bloody border clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Singh had earlier expressed concern about high imports of solar panels and inverters, especially from China, and said they were a “cause for concern in the renewable energy sector”.