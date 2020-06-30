India’s Core Industrial Output Plunges by Over 23% in May

The eight core industries include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. The ECI comprises over 40 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

"In view of nationwide lockdown during April and May 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, various industries viz coal, cement, steel, natural gas, refinery, crude oil etc experienced substantial loss of production," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

"Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for February 2020 is revised at 6.4 percent."