Corona Fear: FPIs Panic, Withdraw Rs 37,976 Cr From Indian Markets

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn a whopping Rs 37,976 crore on a net basis from the Indian markets in March so far, amid the coronavirus pandemic triggering fears of a global recession.

Overseas investors pulled out a net sum of Rs 24,776.36 crore from equities and Rs 13,199.54 crore from the debt segment between Mar 2-13, depositories data showed.

This translates into a total net outflow of Rs 37,975.90 crore during the period under review.

Prior to this, foreign investors were net buyers for six consecutive months since September 2019.