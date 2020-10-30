Core Industrial Output Fall Arrested In Sept, But Index Still -Ve

“Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2020 is revised to (-) 12.4 percent.”

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

These industries comprise coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.

On a sector specific basis, the output of coal, which has a weight of 10.33 percent in the index, perform better than others showing an increase of 21.2 percent in September 2020 over the same month of previous year.

But, the output of refinery products, which has the highest weightage of 28.04, declined (-) 9.5 percent in September 2020 compared to the corresponding month of the last fiscal.