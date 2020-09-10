Consider No Interest on Interest During Moratorium: SC to Centre

The top court said it is inclined to grant two weeks to the Centre to file an appropriate affidavit and it will consider different prayers made by petitioners on the next date.

The top court observed that its interim orders shall continue till the next date of hearing, where it had said that accounts not declared NPAs on 31 August, shouldn't be declared NPAs till further orders.

The top court will take up the matter on 28 September. The top court also directed the Centre, RBI and banks to place their decisions on the matter before it.