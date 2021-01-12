SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Revised From January 2021

The largest Indian commercial bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates in select maturity tenures.

SBI FD offers a number of benefits to investors such as higher returns, flexible tenure, lower minimum deposit limit, and loan against FD facility, among others. When it comes to fix deposit interest rates, the highest rate offered on SBI FD is 5.40 percent.

The SBI said that the new FD rates have become applicable from 8 January 2021 on all retail FDs which are under Rs 2 crore. SBI has also increased the FD yield by 10 bps on fixed deposits for one year to less than two years.

It is to be noted that the proposed SBI FD rates will be applicable on fresh deposits and renewed maturing deposits.