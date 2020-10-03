Centre to Waive ‘Interest On Interest’ for Loans upto Rs 2 Crore

The Centre said the Supreme Court would be satisfied that the government bearing this burden would naturally have an impact on several other pressing commitments being faced by the nation, including meeting direct costs associated with the pandemic management.

The Centre also cited the example of waiving interest on interest for banks.

"In case of SBI alone, waiver of six months' interest would completely wipe out over half of the bank's net worth which has accumulated over nearly 65 years of its existence", said the affidavit.

The apex court will take up the matter on 5 October for further hearing. A clutch of petitions was filed in the top court seeking waiver of interest on interest on the deferred EMIs during the moratorium.