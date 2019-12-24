CBI Books Ex-Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar for Rs 110 Cr Loan Fraud

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday, 24 December.

In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank, they said.

Khattar was with Maruti Udyog Limited from 1993 to 2007 when he retired as Managing Director of the company, they said.