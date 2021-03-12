CAIT Launches Vendor Onboarding App for Home-Grown Bharat e Market
CAIT said over 30,000 sellers across India have already registered on its app.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) launched its vendor onboarding mobile app on Thursday, 11 March. The app has been launched for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat e Market'.
CAIT said that its Bharat e Market portal is ‘purely Indian’ which will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country, reported PTI. It further mentioned that the app will enable traders and service providers to create their own e-dukaan on this portal.
CAIT has not been happy with foreign e-commerce giants, accusing them of violating the country’s FDI policy norms, a charge denied by the firms, PTI reported.
On Friday, 12 March, the traders’ body said that over 30,000 sellers across India have already registered on its app. Their e-dukaan(s) will be created on 15 March.
As per the same report, CAIT President BC Bhartia said that such an overwhelming response to Bharat e Market proves that foreign multinational e-commerce giants operating in India were not giving a fair opportunity for Indian sellers to thrive.
This portal is expected to provide Indian traders a fair platform for their business activities.
(With inputs from PTI)
