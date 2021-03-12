CAIT Launches Vendor Onboarding App for Home-Grown Bharat e Market

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) launched its vendor onboarding mobile app on Thursday, 11 March. The app has been launched for its upcoming e-commerce portal 'Bharat e Market'.

CAIT said that its Bharat e Market portal is ‘purely Indian’ which will comply with all the rules and regulations of the country, reported PTI. It further mentioned that the app will enable traders and service providers to create their own e-dukaan on this portal.

CAIT has not been happy with foreign e-commerce giants, accusing them of violating the country’s FDI policy norms, a charge denied by the firms, PTI reported.