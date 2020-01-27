Budget May Include Stimulants to Boost Consumer Demand: Report
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first full year Budget is expected to provide short-term stimulants to boost consumer demand, and such measures will get a positive response from markets, an Amrerican brokerage report said on Monday, 27 January.
If the government fails to take the necessary measures, the current cyclical growth slowdown can turn into a structural one, analysts at Bank of Ameria Securities said.
"Social spends are essential for the long term, but a short-term demand stimulus may be needed to prevent a cyclical slowdown from turning into something structural. In the whole budgeting exercise, the last is a choice we think the government could realistically make," the BofA report said.
The market will be keenly watching for action on two specific measures on the taxation front, including companies and individuals, it said.
There is also a possibility of changes in personal income tax structures, where relief to the low income earners can result in a push to growth, it said.
The tax cuts will be small as percentage of GDP because the government cannot afford to forego revenue, it said.
On the flip side, some of the measures can impact cigarette companies in then near-term through the proposals, it said.
