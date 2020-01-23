India Inc Expecting Budget to Lower Personal Income Tax Rates

India Inc is banking on the budget to see a reduction in personal income tax to revive the sagging consumption demand after getting the biggest tax break by way of a steep reduction in corporate tax rates, says a pre-budget survey.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will increase the income tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh per annum currently, majority of respondents surveyed by tax consultancy firm KPMG opined.

The majority of respondents also feel that the government in the forthcoming Budget to be unveiled on 1 February will increase the standard deduction and give more incentives for housing loans.

The government had slashed corporate tax rates to 25 per cent for old companies and to 15 per cent for new companies provided they are ready to forego all the existing exemptions.