India a Lotus Blooming in Dal Lake: FM Quotes Kashmiri Poet Nadim

From Mahatma Gandhi to Swami Vivekananda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2019 speech was sprinkled with famous quotes from yesteryear leaders. She had even sprinkled her speech with some couplets – including those by Urdu poet Manzoor Hashmi.

This year’s Budget speech is no different. Within minutes of starting her presentation of the Union Budget 2020, Sitharaman quoted Pandit Dinanath Kaul Nadim, a prominent Kashmiri poet of the 20th Century from Srinagar and a Sahitya Academy Award winner.

Here’s the poem Sitharaman quoted, and a rough translation of Nadim’s verses:

हमारा वतन खिलते हुए शालीमार बाग जैसे,

हमारा वतन डल झील में खिलते हुए कमल जैसा, नवजवानों के गर्म खून जैसा,

मेरा वतन, तेरा वतन, हमारा वतन

दुनिया का सबसे प्यारा वतन।।

(Our country is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh

Our country is like a lotus blooming in Dal Lake, like the warm blood of India’s youth,

My country, your country, our country

It is the best country in the world.)

Nadim was honoured with the Sahitya Academy Award in 1986 for a collection called Shihul Kul.