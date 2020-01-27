Budget May Announce Rs 50,000 Crore Recapitalisation for PSU Banks

The Union Budget 2020 may allocate Rs 50,000 crore recapitalisation for the banks undergoing merger to support them through the amalgamation with the anchor banks.

"The merging banks will need support to pull through the merger and are in need of capital at least for three quarters in the next fiscal to meet their overall regulatory capital limits post merger and not to put pressure on the anchor bank's balance sheet," a source said.

The idea behind the budgetary provision for capital infusion is the merging banks could be in losses and their NPA situation may not dramatically improve and this may disturb the healthy capital base of the anchor banks.