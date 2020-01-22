BSE to Remain Open for Trade on Budget Day; Here Are The Timings
Stock markets will be open for normal trading on Saturday, 1 February, when the Union Budget will be presented, according to a circular.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget on 1 February.
In a circular, BSE said the stock markets would open for trading on Saturday, 1 February on account of Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.
Decision Has Been Taken Following Requests by Market Participants
Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3:30 pm.
According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.
In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on Saturday, 28 February, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.
Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)