PMC Bank Scam: Bombay HC Sets up Panel for Sale of HDIL Assets

The Bombay High Court set up a three-member committee on Wednesday, 15 January, for valuation and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

A division bench of Justices RV More and SP Tavade said the committee would be headed by retired high court judge S Radhakrishnan.