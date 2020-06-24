Bihar Ration cards are official documents issued by the Bihar government. They are provided to households that are eligible to buy subsidised grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The ration cards are provided based on the total members in a family, and every category of a ration card determines a person’s entitlement to rationed goods.The cards are primarily used when purchasing subsidised food (wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene.) The card details also provide an important proof of identity and residence of the individual and is commonly used as an identity proof when applying for making a domicile certificate, birth certificate, voter ID card etc.Rations cards have historically been issued as printed booklets and contains all the financial information of a family. State governments have only recently started digitising the document. The switch to digital ration cards has not been done pan-India yet as the administration of these cards is handled by individual state governments.Bihar Ration Card TypesBPL cards (Below Poverty Line)These cards are given to those who live below the poverty line and have an annual income of less than Rs.10,000.APL cards (Above Poverty Line)APL cards are given to people who are above the poverty line and their annual income is above Rs.10,000.AAY cards Antyodaya Anna Yojana)AAY ration cards are issued to individuals who do not have a stable source of income.Annapurna Ration CardsThese ration cards are issued to old age pensioner in the state.Who Can Apply for a Ration Card?Any person permanently living in India who wants to have a ration card but,-He/She or some other person on his behalf, has not already applied or in possession of such a card.-He/She or any member of his family is not included in another ration card.Documents Required for Ration CardSurrender certificate/Deletion certificate/No card certificate if there is no previous family cardProof of identity and residenceA self-addressed and stamped postal cover or postcard.Three passports-sized photographsDetails about earlier applications and rejections (if applicable)Details of any LPG connectionMobile number/email idHow to Find Your Name in Bihar Ration Card List 2020?1. Visit the official Food and Civil Service Department of Bihar Government: epds.bihar.gov.in and select RCMS report on the bottom left hand corner of the page.2. Select your city/district from the drop down list. For this example, we are choosing Patna. Once selected, click on show.3. Select “Urban” or “Rural” from table shown. For this example, we are choosing Urban.4.Select your district sub-area from the table. For this example,we are choosing Dinapur Cantonment.5. Select your fair price shop (FPC) based on your sub-area district. For this example, we are choosing Anita Devi6. Once you click on a FPC, a table containing a list of names will be shown on the screen with their corresponding ration card numbers. Click on the ration card number corresponding to your name. You can download your ration card by clicking on “Print” on the screen. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.