Bank Holidays June 2024: Banks are Closed for 10 Days in India; Full List Here

June Bank Holidays 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of bank holidays for the month of June 2024. According to the list, all banks in India will remain closed for a period of 10 days next month. However, these holidays include all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. In the month of May, the banks were closed for 14 days on the occasion of May Day, Lok Sabha Elections, Akshaya Tritiya, Buddha Purnima, and more.

While the banks will remain closed on specific days in June, customers must note down that they can still avail the online banking services, including like UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking. RBI issues an official list of bank holidays every month. Users should check it to avoid unnecessary visits to banks. The June bank holiday list 2024 listed below comprises both state-wise bank holidays as well as restricted holidays.