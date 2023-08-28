ADVERTISEMENT
Bank Holidays in September 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days in India

Bank Holidays in September 2023: Check the complete list of holidays in September here and stay updated.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Business
Bank Holidays in September 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 16 Days in India
As per the latest details, banks in India will remain closed for sixteen days in September 2023. It is important to note that this includes national and regional holidays. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in September. People should take note of the holidays and remember the dates carefully. Make sure to plan your bank visits only when they are open to avoid harassment later on.

People must note that they can do online banking and use their debit card for transactions on days when the banks are closed in the country or their state. To know more about the bank holidays in September 2023, you have to read till the end. Know the dates and plan your bank visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

One should note that the regional holidays are announced by the respective state governments. You will not find them on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides the bank holidays into three sections and they are:

  • Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

  • Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

  • Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Bank Holidays in September 2023: Complete List

Here is the complete list of all state-wise bank holidays in September 2023 you should note if you are planning to visit during this month:

  • 3 September 2023: Sunday.

  • 6 September 2023: Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

  • 7 September 2023: Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami.

  • 9 September 9 2023: Second Saturday.

  • 10 September 2023: Second Sunday.

  • 17 September 2023: Sunday.

  • 18 September 2023: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

  • 19 September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi.

  • 20 September 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha).

  • 22 September 2023: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

  • 23 September 2023: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday.

  • 24 September 2023: Sunday.

  • 25 September 2023: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva.

  • 27 September 2023: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad).

  • 28 September 2023: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat).

People in India should take note of the dates properly. You can also go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to look at the holidays in September.
