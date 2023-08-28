As per the latest details, banks in India will remain closed for sixteen days in September 2023. It is important to note that this includes national and regional holidays. In some states, banks will remain shut for Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in September. People should take note of the holidays and remember the dates carefully. Make sure to plan your bank visits only when they are open to avoid harassment later on.

People must note that they can do online banking and use their debit card for transactions on days when the banks are closed in the country or their state. To know more about the bank holidays in September 2023, you have to read till the end. Know the dates and plan your bank visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience.