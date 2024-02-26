Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 14 Days; Check Full List

Bank Holidays March 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the list of bank holidays for March. According to the list, banks in India will remain closed for 14 days next month, and this includes all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays.
Additionally, some of these bank holidays are restricted to certain regions while others are applicable throughout the country.
According to the RBI's rules, bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in February 2024 below.
Every month the bank holiday calendar is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The calendar is important for customers to avoid unnecessary visits to the bank premises. In the current month of February, the banks across different states of India were closed for 11 days on the occasion of some major holidays like Basanta Panchami, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, and more.
Bank customers must note down that although the banks will be physically closed for 14 days in March, online services like internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking will be available to customers without any fail.
How Many Bank Holidays are in March 2024
The Banks will remain closed for almost 14 days in March 2024.
List of Bank Holidays in March 2024
Following is the complete list of bank holidays in March 2024.
Friday, 1 March 2024: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram).
Sunday, 3 March 2024: Weekend (All States).
Friday, 8 March 2024: Mahashivratri (All States except Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya).
Saturday, 9 March 2024: Second Saturday (All States).
Sunday, 10 March 2024: Weekend (All States).
Sunday, 17 March 2024: Weekend (All States).
Friday, 22 March 2024: Bihar Diwas (Bihar).
Saturday, 23 March 2024: Fourth Saturday (All States).
Sunday, 24 March 2024: Weekend (All States).
Monday, 25 March 2024: Holi (All States except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar).
Tuesday, 26 March 2024: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar).
Wednesday, 27 March 2024: Holi (Bihar).
Friday, 29 March 2024: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh).
Sunday, 31 March 2024: Weekend (All States).
Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Bank Holidays in 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)