Bank Holidays in June 2021: Check the Full List Here

Banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in June 2021.

Here is a complete list of all bank holidays in the month of June 2021
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uploads a list of bank holidays every year on its official website: rbi.org.in. The list provides information on the number of bank holidays in every month. As per that list, there are three bank holidays in the month of June 2021.

Other than these three holidays, banks in India will also remain closed for six more days (weekly holidays). Therefore, banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in June.

India is a diverse country that celebrates many festivals, taking that into accont, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.

DateHoliday
6 JuneSunday (All over India)
12 JuneSecond Saturday (All over India)
13 JuneSunday (All over India)
15 JuneYMA Day / Raja Sankranti (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar)
20 JuneSunday (All over India)
25 JuneGuru Hargobind Ji's Birthday (Jammu and Srinagar)
26 JuneFourth Saturday (All over India)
27 JuneSunday (All over India)
30 JuneRemna Ni (Aizawl)

Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

However, some ATMs might not disburse cash. If you are planning any cash payments on the above mentioned dates, please withdraw money in advance.

