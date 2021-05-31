Bank Holidays in June 2021: Check the Full List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) uploads a list of bank holidays every year on its official website: rbi.org.in. The list provides information on the number of bank holidays in every month. As per that list, there are three bank holidays in the month of June 2021.

Other than these three holidays, banks in India will also remain closed for six more days (weekly holidays). Therefore, banks will remain shut for a total of nine days in June.

India is a diverse country that celebrates many festivals, taking that into accont, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.