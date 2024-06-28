Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days, Check Full List

Bank Holidays July 2024: According to the bank holiday calendar 2024 released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks in India will remain closed for 12 days in the month of July. All these bank holidays in July include region specific holidays, state holidays, second and fourth Saturday, and Sunday holidays. Although, the banks will be shut on specific days in July, customers must remember that they will still be able to use online banking services like net banking, ATMs, mobile applications, and bank websites.

In the current month of June, the banks were closed for 10 days on the occasion of Bakrid, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and weekend holidays. RBI issues an official list of bank holidays every month. Bank customers should check it to avoid unnecessary visits to banks. There are three categories of bank holidays according to RBI. These include Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Banks' Closing of Accounts Holiday, and Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act.