Bank Holidays in February 2024: Banks To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Full List

Bank Holidays February 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the list of bank holidays for February. According to the list, banks in India will remain closed for 11 days next month, and this includes all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays.
Additionally, some of these bank holidays are restricted to certain regions while others are applicable throughout the country.
According to the RBI's rules, bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in February 2024 below.
Bank customers must note down that although the banks will be physically closed for 11 days in February, online services like internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking will be available to customers.
Every month the bank holiday calendar is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The calendar is important for customers to avoid unnecessary visits to the bank premises. In the previous month of January, the banks across different states of India were closed for 16 days. Some major bank holidays included New Year, Republic Day, Guru Govind Singh Jayanti, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.
How Many Bank Holidays are in February 2024?
There are almost 11 bank holidays in the month of February. These include weekend holidays as well.
Bank Holidays Are in February 2024: Full List
The following is the complete list of bank holidays in February 2024.
Sunday, 4 February 2024: Weekend (All States).
Saturday, 10 February 2024: Second Saturday of the month; Losar in Gangtok (Bank Holiday).
Sunday, 11 February 2024: Weekend (All States).
Wednesday, 14 February 2024: Basanta Panchami/Saraswati Puja Shree Panchami (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata).
Thursday, 15 February 2024: Lui-Ngai-Ni (Imphal).
Sunday, 18 February 2024: Weekend (All States).
Monday, 19 February 2024: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur).
Tuesday, 20 February 2024: State Day/Statehood Day (Aizawl, Itanagar).
Saturday, 24 February 2024: Second Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 25 February 2024: Weekend (All States).
Monday, 26 February 2024: Nyokum (Itanagar).
Note: Customers should avoid visiting banks on the dates mentioned above.
