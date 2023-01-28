ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Holidays in February 2023: Banks Will Be Shut for 10 Days, Full List Here

Here's the full list of 10 Bank Holidays in the month of February 2023.

Bank Holidays in February 2023: The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of February 2023. According to the list, banks will remain shut for 10 days in the upcoming month. However, some holidays remain state-specific i.e., only certain states/regions observe the bank holidays on those dates. National bank holidays are observed by all banks across the country.

All the bank holidays have been categorized into four distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Let us find out the list of 10 bank holidays in the month of February 2023. These include the weekend holidays as well.

List of Holidays in February 2023

  1. Sunday, 5 February 2023- Weekend, Hazrat Ali Jayanti in Uttar Pradesh

    Guru Ravidas Jayanti in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab )

  2. Saturday, 11 February 2023- Second Saturday

  3. Sunday, 12 February 2023- Weekend

  4. Wednesday, 15 February 2023- Lui-Ngai-Ni in Manipur

  5. Saturday, 18 February 2023- Maha Shivratri in several States

  6. Sunday, 19 February 2023- Weekend, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in Maharashtra

  7. Monday, 20 February 2023- State Day  in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram

  8. Tuesday, 21 February 2023- Losar in Sikkim

  9. Saturday, 25 February 2023- Fourth Saturday

  10. Sunday, 26 February 2023- Weekend

