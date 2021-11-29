Bank Holidays in December 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here
Here is the list of bank holiday sin December 2021.
Bank Holidays in December 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a monthly list of bank holidays on its official website.
According to the list, banks are scheduled to remain closed for seven days in the month of December on account of different occasions.
Apart from these holiday, banks in India will also not open for five more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays).
Overall, 12 bank holidays will be observed in the month of December.
However, some of them are regional holidays so they may not be observed all over India.
Complete List Bank Holidays in December2021
3 December: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)
5 December: Sunday (All over India)
11 December: 2nd Saturday (All over India)
12 December: Sunday (All over India)
18 December: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Shillong)
19 December: Sunday (All over India)
24 December: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) (Aizawl, Shillong)
25 December: Christmas, 4th Saturday (Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram)
26 December: Sunday (All over India)
27 December: Christmas Celebration (Aizawl)
30 December: U Kiang Nangbah (Shillong)
31 December: New Year’s Eve (Aizawl)
Customers will not be able to undertake physical banking operations on the above mentioned days. However, they can still make transactions through digital modes and ATM. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.