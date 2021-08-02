Bank Holidays in August 2021: Check the Full List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on its website, has announced the list of bank holidays in the month of August 2021. According to RBI, banks will remain close for 8 days in the month of August. These holidays will be given on account of various festivals and observances like Janmashtami, Muharram, etc.

Apart from these scheduled bank holidays, banks in India will also be closed on 7 more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays). Therefore, banks will remain shut for a total of 15 days in August 2021.

However, India being a diverse country which celebrates many festivals, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.