Bank Holidays in August 2021: Check the Full List Here
Banks will remain shut for a total of 15 days in August 2021.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on its website, has announced the list of bank holidays in the month of August 2021. According to RBI, banks will remain close for 8 days in the month of August. These holidays will be given on account of various festivals and observances like Janmashtami, Muharram, etc.
Apart from these scheduled bank holidays, banks in India will also be closed on 7 more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays). Therefore, banks will remain shut for a total of 15 days in August 2021.
However, India being a diverse country which celebrates many festivals, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in August 2021
1 August - Sunday (All over India)
8 August - Sunday (All over India)
13 August - Patriot's Day (Imphal)
14 August - Second Saturday (All over India)
15 August - Sunday/ Independence Day (All over India)
16 August - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur)
19 August - Muharram (Ashoora) (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)
20 August - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
21 August - Thiruvonam (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
22 August - Sunday (All over India)
23 August - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
28 August - Fourth Saturday (All over India)
29 August - Sunday (All over India)
30 August - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi
31 August - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)
On the above mentioned days, customers won't be able to do physical banking operations, as the banks will remain closed. But they can still make transactions through digital modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
