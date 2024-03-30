Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks Will be Shut for 14 Days; Check Full Schedule

Bank Holidays April 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially issued the list of bank holidays for April. According to the list, banks in India will remain closed for 14 days next month, and this includes all Sundays as well as second and fourth Saturdays.
Additionally, some of these bank holidays are restricted to certain regions while others are applicable throughout the country.
According to the RBI's rules, bank holidays fall into three categories, including Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out the complete list of bank holidays in April 2024 below.
Every month the bank holiday calendar is released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The calendar is important for customers to avoid unnecessary visits to the bank premises. In the current month of March, the banks across different states of India were closed for 14 days on the occasion of some major holidays like Holi, Good Friday, Bihar Diwas, and more.
Bank customers must note down that although the banks will be physically closed for 14 days in April, online services like internet banking, UPI, and mobile banking will be available to customers without any fail.
Bank Holidays in April 2024 (State-Wise): Check Full Schedule Here
Following is the complete list of state-wise bank holidays in April 2024.
Monday, 1 April 2024: Yearly Closing of Accounts (All States except Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya).
Friday, 5 April 2024: Jumat-ul-Vida/Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/ (Sringara J&K and Telangana).
Sunday, 7 April 2024: Weekend (All States).
Tuesday, 9 April 2024: Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad-Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad –Telangana, Manipur, Goa, Srinagar, J&K).
Wednesday, 10 April 2024: Eid-ul-Fitr (Kerala).
Thursday, 11 April 2024: Eid-ul-Fitr (All states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh)
Saturday, 13 April 2024: Second Saturday/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival (Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar).
Sunday, 14 April 2024: Weekend (All States).
Monday, 15 April 2024: Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day (Assam and Himachal Pradesh).
Tuesday, 16 April 2024: Shree Ram Navami (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, HImachal Pradesh).
Saturday, 20 April 2024: Garia Puja (Tripura).
Sunday, 21 April 2024: Weekend (All States).
Saturday, 27 April 2024: Fourth Saturday (All States).
Sunday, 28 April 2024: Weekend (All States).
