BQ Explains: Are Rs 2,000 Notes Disappearing From ATMs?

Have you visited your ATM lately and come away wondering why you aren’t getting enough Rs 2,000 notes?

Looks like there is a reason for it.

No, there is no reason to believe that the Rs 2,000 note is being withdrawn from circulation. The notes remain in circulation and continues to be legal tender. Some banks, however, are recalibrating ATMs to meet demand for lower denomination notes, which are easier to exchange as part of day-to-day transactions.