Mahindra Boss to Step Down as Executive Chairman From April 2020
Mahindra Group on Friday, 20 December said that Anand Mahindra will step down as Executive Chairman from 1 April 2020.

“With effect from 1 April 2020, Mahindra will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board of Mahindra and Mahindra. This is in accordance with the SEBI guidelines,” the group said in a statement.

Pawan Goenka will be re-designated as Managing Director and Chief Executive from 1 April.

As Non-Executive Chairman, Mahindra will serve as a mentor and sounding board for the Managing Director, especially in the areas of strategic planning, risk mitigation and external interface, the statement said.

