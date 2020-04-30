The output of eight core infrastructure industries shrank by 6.5 percent in March due to fall in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity amid the coronavirus lockdown.The eight core sectors had expanded by 5.8 percent in March 2019.Production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity contracted by 5.5 percent, 15.2 percent, 0.5 percent, 11.9 percent, 13 percent, 24.7 percent and 7.2 percent respectively in the month under review, official data showed.The growth rate of coal production declined to 4.1 percent in March from 9.1 percent in March 2019.During the April-March 2019-20 period, core industries recorded 0.6 percent growth against 4.4 percent in 2018-19.51% Indians Want Economy Open, 78% Fear Leaving Home: COVID Survey We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)