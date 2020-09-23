Amazon.in Now Available in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu

In a major move to break the language barrier for online shopping ahead of the festive season, Amazon India on Tuesday, 22 September, announced that it will be launching its shopping experience in four new languages: Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

With this launch, Amazon India customers can now discover deals and discounts, read detailed product information, manage their account information, place and pay for their orders including bill payments, recharges, money transfers, track their orders and view order history in the language of their preference.

Amazon customers can select their preferred language in a few simple steps across Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop sites.

The launch of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, Tamil shopping experience on Amazon India follows the widely adopted Hindi shopping experience that was launched in 2018.